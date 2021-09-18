-$0.48 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.55). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

PRTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

