Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

HAL opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

