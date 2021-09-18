Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz Sells 3,812 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Steven D. Fitz sold 30 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $654.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.54 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

