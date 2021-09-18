Steven J. Hilton Purchases 40,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after acquiring an additional 803,442 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 696,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

