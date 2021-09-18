Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by 47.3% over the last three years.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

