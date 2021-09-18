First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.02. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. First Financial has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

