Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

