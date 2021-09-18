Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of C stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.
C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
