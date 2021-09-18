Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,100,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,361,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

