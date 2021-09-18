American National Insurance Co. Takes $4.93 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. American National Insurance Co. owned 0.08% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

