American National Insurance Co. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,486.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,326.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $866.85 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

