Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 109.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 223,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $299.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average is $237.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.19.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

