Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 249.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 210,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $207.16 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $210.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

