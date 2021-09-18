Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the August 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.0 days.

Shares of NICXF stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Nicox has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

