Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after acquiring an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

