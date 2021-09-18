Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the August 15th total of 2,576,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 336.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DROOF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

