BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.35 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 35.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

