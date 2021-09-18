Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Financial Analysis

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vectura Group and Amarin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 5.63 $157.16 million $0.26 8.77 Amarin $614.06 million 3.32 -$18.00 million ($0.05) -103.00

Vectura Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vectura Group and Amarin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Amarin 1 1 4 0 2.50

Amarin has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.88%. Given Amarin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Amarin 0.70% 0.69% 0.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amarin beats Vectura Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

