DistX Price Hits $0.0005 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $15,948.39 and $37,775.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DistX has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00123407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00174170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.42 or 0.07285715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,430.76 or 1.00059639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00860427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

