Great Elm Group (GEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.27. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of Great Elm Group worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

