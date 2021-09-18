Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

