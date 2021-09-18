ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

