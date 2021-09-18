Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $174,000 Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COOP. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.