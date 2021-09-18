Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globant were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $319.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 1.26. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $165.50 and a 1 year high of $332.79.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

