AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,088 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,880,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 663,803 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,811,000.

EWY stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

