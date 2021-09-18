iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,484 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

EWG opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

