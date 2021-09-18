Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $2,490,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $276.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

