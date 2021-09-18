Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

MBOT stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 4.54. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.