Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,595 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.91.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

