Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 2,476 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock worth $283,804. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

