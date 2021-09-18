Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CLDX opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.