Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

