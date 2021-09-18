Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

