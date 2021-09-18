Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $139.66.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

