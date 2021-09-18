CWM Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $9.34 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

