CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.80 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

