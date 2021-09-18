CWM Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

