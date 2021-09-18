Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 71 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.68, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.10.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

