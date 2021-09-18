Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Paramount Group by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Paramount Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

