Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 18 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,762,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,427,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $763.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

