Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Grows By 121.4%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

FRCOY opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

