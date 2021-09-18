Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 101.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $287.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.33. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

