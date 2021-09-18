Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 504,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 569,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

