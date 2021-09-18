Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $23,214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 154.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 214,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

