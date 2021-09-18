West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $448.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

