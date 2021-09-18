Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 3.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.70%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

