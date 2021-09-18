CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,140 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of AN opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

