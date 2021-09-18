Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $610.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.