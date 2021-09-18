CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

