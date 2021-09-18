Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,740,070 shares of company stock worth $347,856,207 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.