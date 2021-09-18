Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

CB stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

